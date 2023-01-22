Airline acted promptly after passengers missed flight: DGCA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

Low-cost Singaporean airline Scoot did not scoot off after leaving some passengers stranded in Amritsar. On the contrary, it got back to the stranded passengers with multiple honourable options to choose from as compensation for their ordeal.

Scoot’s Singapore-bound flight from Amritsar took off at 3 pm on January 18 instead of its scheduled departure time of 7.30 pm. Some of the passengers did not get to know about the rescheduling of the flight. After arriving at the airport, they learnt the flight had already left.

Airport officials said the stranded passengers had purchased their tickets through a sub-agent, who failed to inform the customers about the rescheduling of the flight.

However, instead of ducking out of its responsibility by putting the blame on the sub-agent, Scoot offered the passengers multiple decent options to choose from as compensation. These consisted of 120 per cent refund in vouchers or 100 per cent refund in payment mode or free rebooking in another flight within 14 days.

The timing of the flight was changed on account of the foggy condition prevailing at the Amritsar airport. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked for a report from Scoot after it left passengers behind at Amritsar. The aviation regulator today praised Scoot for its gesture.

“The DGCA appreciates the prompt action from the airline,” it said in a statement.