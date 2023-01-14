Airline trainee arrested for hoax bomb call

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

A trainee ticketing agent of British Airways has been arrested for a hoax bomb call to a SpiceJet flight yesterday. After receiving the call, the airlines halted the departure and conducted a thorough search, but the authorities did not find anything suspicious.

The call was traced to Abhinav Prakash, a 24-year-old trainee at the British Airways ticketing counter. Prakash revealed he made the call so that his friends could spend some time with their girlfriends, who were flying to Pune.