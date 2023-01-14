Airline trainee arrested for hoax bomb call

New Delhi, January 13
A trainee ticketing agent of British Airways has been arrested for a hoax bomb call to a SpiceJet flight yesterday. After receiving the call, the airlines halted the departure and conducted a thorough search, but the authorities did not find anything suspicious.
The call was traced to Abhinav Prakash, a 24-year-old trainee at the British Airways ticketing counter. Prakash revealed he made the call so that his friends could spend some time with their girlfriends, who were flying to Pune.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab