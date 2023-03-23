Airline under crisis, Mallya bought Rs 330 crore properties abroad: CBI

PTI

Mumbai, March 22

Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya bought properties worth Rs 330 crore in England and France during 2015-16 even as his Kingfisher Airlines was facing a cash crunch at that time and banks had not recovered the loans defaulted by the liquor baron, the CBI has claimed in its supplementary chargesheet filed in a court here.

Mallya is an accused in the alleged over Rs 900 crore IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case being probed by the CBI. The agency recently filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special CBI court here.

Along with all the 11 accused named in the earlier chargesheets, the agency has added the name of Buddhadev Dasgupta, ex-general manager of IDBI Bank in its supplementary chargesheet.

The CBI alleged by abusing his position, Dasgupta conspired with the officers of IDBI Bank and Mallya in the matter of sanction and disbursement of the short-term loan of Rs 150 crore in October 2009. The said loan as envisaged originally by Dasgupta was to be adjusted or repaid from the aggregate loan of Rs 750 crore originally sought by the airlines.