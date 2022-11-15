Akhilesh, Dimple own Rs 40 cr assets

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 14

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav own a whopping Rs 40 crore worth of movable and immovable assets between them.

This was disclosed in her affidavit to the Election Commission on Monday.

A copy of the 18-page affidavit filed by Dimple, SP candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection, reveals her fondness for jewellery.

The former Kannauj MP owns nearly 2.77 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.4 crore, 203 gm of precious stones and 127.75 carat diamonds.

In the affidavit, Dimple has mentioned the worth of her gold and diamonds at Rs 59.76 lakh, which appears to be the cost of the jewellery when purchased.

The consolidated movable and immovable assets of the former MP, as stated in the affidavit, are Rs 14.32 crore as against her husband’s Rs 25.56 crore. The Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection has been necessitated due to the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.