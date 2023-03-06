 Akhilesh Yadav hints at Amethi contest in 2024, worry for Congress; Sharad Pawar seeks Opposition unity : The Tribune India

Akhilesh Yadav hints at Amethi contest in 2024, worry for Congress; Sharad Pawar seeks Opposition unity

Congress strategy for Amethi remains unclear ever since Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani in 2019

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 6

Days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the TMC would go it alone in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hinted that his party would field a candidate from Amethi, the Lok Sabha segment currently represented by Women and Child Development Minister and historically by members of Congress’ first family, the Gandhis.

“I was deeply saddened to see the condition of poor women of Amethi. VIPs have always won and lost here, and yet the condition of Amethi is such. If this is the case here, what to say of the rest of the state? Next time Amethi will not elect big people but will elect people who have large hearts. SP takes a pledge to eradicate poverty from Amethi,” Yadav said in a tweet.

The SP and BSP pre poll alliance had in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections not fielded any candidates against the Congress in Amethi (Rahul Gandhi) and Rae Bareli (Sonia Gandhi).

While Rahul, who had until 2019, held Amethi for 15 years, lost to Irani by over 50,000 votes, Sonia had won in Rae Bareli making her the sole Congress MP from a state which sends80 MPs (the highest) to LS.

SP’s declaration would mean bad news for the Congress, considering the party’s strategy for Amethi remains unclear since Rahul’s defeat.

In 2019, Rahul had contested from Amethi and Kerala’s Wayanad both, losing in the former segment and winning in Wayanad.

Ever since then, questions have been asked of the Congress if Rahul Gandhi would return to Amethi to challenge Smriti Irani.

Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks come as a spanner in Congress wheels in regard to Amethi.

Yadav tweeted about the segment after a ground visit yesterday when he had gone there to attend the marriage ceremony of party leader and former UP minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati’s daughter.

SP chief’s unilateral announcement in respect of a seat, long considered a family bastion of Gandhis, also does not augur well for opposition unity ahead of 2024 polls.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar batted for opposition unity and said he would make attempts to ensure Maha Vikas Aghadi partners (NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena) fought assembly and LS elections together.Pawar was speaking after meeting the newly-elected Congress MLA from Kasba Peth Assembly constituency in Pune city, Ravindra Dhangekar, who visited the Maratha strongman’s residence.

The Congress has been batting for a united opposition to take on the BJP and has said emergence of any third force would benefit the saffron party.

Amethi’s importance for Congress

Since 1967 when Amethi LS segment was formed, the Congress won all but two elections there and held the segment for 48 years until 2019.

The only time it did not win was post-Emergency in 1977 and 1998 when local royal Sanjay Singh defeated Congress’ Satish Sharma. A year later, Sonia Gandhi bagged the segment from the BJP. Between them, Gandhi family members—Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi—held Amethi Lok Sabha seat for 31 years.

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

