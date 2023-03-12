Akhilesh Yadav shares video of IPS officer soliciting Rs 20 lakh bribe, asks Uttar Pradesh govt for action

Lucknow, March 12
After an old video of an IPS officer demanding money from a businessman did rounds on social media on Sunday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh asking it whether it will take “bulldozer” action against him.
उप्र में एक आईपीएस की वसूली के इस वीडियो के बाद क्या बुलडोज़र की दिशा उनकी तरफ़ बदलेगी या फिर फ़रार आईपीएस की सूची में एक नाम और जोड़कर संलिप्त भाजपा सरकार ये मामला भी रफ़ा-दफ़ा करवा देगी।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 12, 2023
उप्र की जनता देख रही है कि ये है अपराध के प्रति भाजपा की झूठी ज़ीरो टालरेंस की सच्चाई। pic.twitter.com/JsMAhzRFPU
A video of an IPS officer showed up on media on Sunday in which he was seen asking someone on a video call to arrange for Rs 20 lakh.
The purported video has been stated to be of the time when the officer was posted in Meerut district.
“After this video of an IPS demanding money in UP, will the direction of bulldozers change towards him or will the BJP government get rid of the matter by adding one more name to the list of absconding IPS? The people of UP are seeing the reality of BJP’s zero-tolerance towards crime,” SP president said on Twitter, posting a 10-second portion of the video.
Meerut Police in its reply on Twitter said, “This video is over 2 years old and does not have any connection with Meerut. Probe has been completed in the matter.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos
Says the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitabl...
China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister
Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purc...
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards
Axar Patel plays counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls
Two labourers dead, five injured in furnace blast in Punjab’s Mandi Gobindgarh
Seriously injured rushed to DMC Ludhiana; police register ca...