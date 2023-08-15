Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen: 'Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani'

Mumbai, August 15
Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced that he has once again become an Indian citizen, a news that he shared with his fans on Independence Day.
Kumar, who has often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship, shared a photo of his Indian citizenship certificate on X.
“Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!” the 55-year-old actor said.
Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023
Happy Independence Day!
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk
Kumar had previously said that he went through a lean phase in his career in the 1990s when he delivered over 15 consecutive flops and it pushed him to apply for the Canadian citizenship.
His citizenship status had come under intense scrutiny after he did not vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
The matter also became a topic of debate after he conducted a “non-political” interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the election.
During an event in 2019, the actor had revealed that he had applied for an Indian passport.
On the work front, Kumar currently stars in 'OMG 2', also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The movie was released in theatres across the country last week.
