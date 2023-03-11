Alert after two H3N2 deaths, one in Haryana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

As India recorded its first two deaths due to seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asked states to be on alert and closely monitor the situation in view of “rising” cases.

In all, 3,038 cases of the H3N2 virus — 1,245 in January, 1,307 in February and 486 in March so far — have been reported in the country.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said, “Held a meeting to review rising cases of #H3N2 influenza virus in the country. Advisory issued to states to be on the alert and closely monitor the situation.”

The ministry is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal influenza, according to an official statement.

The ICMR urged people to wash hands with soap and water, wear masks and avoid crowded places if symptomatic, and cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing.