All 2,464 stranded tourists evacuated from North Sikkim

Gangtok, June 18
The North Sikkim District Collector (DC) Hem Kumar Chettri on Sunday said that no fresh permits will be issued to tourists to visit the picturesque district in view of weather-related vagaries and restoration works underway for roads damaged extensively due to landslides even as all 2,464 stranded tourists have been rescued.
He said that the evacuation of all 2,464 tourists stranded following torrential downpour for three days was completed on Saturday evening.
All tourists and 60 students of Namchi College have left for their respective destinations by vehicles arranged by the authorities, the North Sikkim DC said.
He thanked the BRO, GREF, ITBP, Army and district officials for the successful evacuation of the tourists
“We have decided to not issue fresh permits to the tourists to visit North Sikkim for the time being due to the restoration of roads underway between Mangan Chungthang,” he told PTI over the phone.
“Our immediate priority is to restore roads damaged due to landslides and heavy rains and once the road connectivity is restored then we will allow the tourists to come,” Chettri said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East
Curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out betwee...
Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars
Any threat will be processed in milliseconds by a software
38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days
The incident adds to recent string of knife attacks across U...
Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram
Main accused and his associate arrested within hours of the ...
IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; Vavilala Chidvila Reddy bags top rank
The exam was conducted on June 4