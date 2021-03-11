All 23 AIIMS to be named after local heroes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The government has firmed up a plan to give specific names to all 23 AIIMS based on regional heroes, freedom fighters or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity. PTI

Dolo makers reject freebie allegation

New Delhi: Dolo makers Micro Labs on Sunday said the charges that they offered freebies worth Rs 1,000 crore to doctors to prescribe anti-inflammatory drug Dolo 650 were baseless. A spokesperson termed the reports as false and malicious. The case is being heard by the apex court, which has recently said the charges were not music to its ears. TNS

Ibrahim is Maldives High Commissioner

New Delhi: Maldivian Parliament has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Shaheeb as the next High Commissioner to India at a time when the island nation is gearing up for elections next year amid strife within the ruling coalition and a vicious “India Out” campaign by the Opposition, which was seen as pro-China in its last tenure.

#aiims