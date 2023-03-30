All fine, says Raut after meeting Sonia & Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi today, said "everything is fine", indicating an end to the row over Veer Savarkar.

The Thackeray faction was upset with Rahul over his remarks on Savarkar. "My name is not Savarkar. My name is Gandhi and Gandhi doesn't apologise," he had said, creating trouble for the Vikas Aghadi coalition in Maharashtra. The NCP chief, Sharad Pawar, asked Rahul to tone down his criticism of Savarkar, reminding him that the Opposition's fight was with PM Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"Met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Many important issues were discussed. Everything is fine. There is nothing to worry”, Raut tweeted after the meeting. He had also spoken to Rahul on Tuesday after Pawar intervened. "The Opposition is united in Maharashtra as well as in the country," Raut replied to media queries. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had slammed Rahul for attacking Savarkar, saying his outfit would "not tolerate any insult" to the Hindutva ideologue.