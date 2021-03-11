All in a day: Timeline for Bihar's change of government

PTI

Patna, August 9

In a day of fast-moving political developments, Bihar's mercurial leader Nitish Kumar twice met Governor Phagu Chauhan, first to hand in his resignation as NDA chief minister and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led `Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) to stake claim for the top job in the state once again.

Here’s how the events unfolded:

JD(U) MPs and MLAs converge at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's residence for a meeting - 11 AM

MLAs of the opposition RJD, the largest party in the state assembly, hold parallel meeting - 11.15 AM

RJD-led Grand Alliance, comprising Left and Congress, meet at former CM Rabri Devi's residence, where MLAs sign a letter of support for Nitish Kumar - 1 PM

JD(U) hails Kumar, its de facto leader, for assuming the "leadership of a new coalition", Left iterates its support for him in an alliance sans BJP - 2 PM

Kumar meets Governor Phagu Chauhan, tenders his resignation, following which he says that he has quit as “NDA's chief minister” - 4 PM

Nitish Kumar reaches former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's house to confabulate with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav - 4.45 PM

Kumar returns to Raj Bhavan with the Leader of the Opposition and his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav, armed with a letter of support for the JD(U) and other parties - 5.20 PM

Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form new government in Bihar for an Eighth time - 6 PM