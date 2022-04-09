All institutions in RSS hands; Constitution without institutions meaningless: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Constitution is a potent weapon for social and economic transformation but meaningless in the absence of institutional backing.

In wide-ranging remarks during the launch of a book on Dalit struggles, edited by Congress leader K Raju, Gandhi alleged that the RSS controlled all the institutions and the CBI and ED were “manipulating the political system”.

In this context, Gandhi revealed that the Congress had approached BSP chief Mayawati for alliance in the recent Uttar Pradesh elections and offered her the CM’s post but “she refused to even talk, gave a clear passage (to BJP)”.

“Why? Because of the CBI...,” said Gandhi.

Recalling the 2016 Una Dalit flogging case and subsequent attempted deaths by suicide by some Scheduled Caste youths of Gujarat, Gandhi noted, “When I met these youths in the ICU, I thought had I been in their place I would have killed my tormentor before killing myself. I asked one of them if he had a knife at home and he said he could not even kill his tormentors because if he did, he would be reborn a Dalit.”

Gandhi’s remarks came during the launch of the Penguin publication, ‘The Dalit Truth: The Battles for Realising Ambedkar's Vision’ edited by K Raju, National Coordinator, AICC, (SC, ST, OBC and Minority Departments).

Noting that India “is the only country where a human being could touch a dog, but not another human being”, Gandhi said he was “not after political power”.

“I sleep with the good of the country at heart and wake up hoping to understand the country better. I love my country and feel indebted to it for the affection it has showered on me. Like a true lover, I want to understand India,” said Gandhi speaking of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and specifically about the Una Dalit flogging.

On the Constitution, he said, “Constitution is the weapon of India but it is meaningless without institutions. We talk of protecting the Constitution but how is the Constitution implemented? It is implemented by institutions. All institutions are in the hands of the RSS. This assault goes back to the days when Gandhiji was killed and bullets pumped ino his body.”

The former Congress chief said BR Ambedkar gave India the Constitution but today the CBI and ED control the political system.

“We sent a message to Mayawati ji to form an alliance, become CM. She didn’t even talk to us. I respect Kanshi Ram ji for articulating the Dalit voice of UP. Kanshi Ram ji’s rise undermined the Congress electorally but that is another issue. Mayawati gave a clear passage to the BJP. Why? Because of the CBI, ED, Pegasus,” alleged Gandhi.

He urged people to come forward and “fight to establish the Constitution”, noting, “When the Constitution becomes defunct, the weak are the worst affected.”