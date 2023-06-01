All OTT platforms must run anti-tobacco warnings: Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

The Union Ministry of Health on Wednesday notified amendments to India’s anti-tobacco law making it mandatory for all OTT (over the top) platforms to dispay anti-tobacco warnings along the same lines as in movies and TV shows.

Amendments to The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2004, notified on World No Tobacco Day, say publishers of online curated content displaying tobacco products or their use will be required to display anti-tobacco health spots of a minimum of 30 seconds each at the beginning and middle of a programme.

The notification says the anti-tobacco health warning messages, health spots and audio-visual disclaimers will have to be in the same language as the one used in the online curated content.

“OTT platforms shall also be required to exhibit an anti-tobacco health warning as a prominent static message at the bottom of the screen when tobacco products or their use are displayed during a programme. An audio-visual disclaimer of a minimum of 20 seconds on the ill-effects of tobacco use will have to be displayed at the beginning and middle of a programme,” the rules say.

Upon violation of the law, the OTT publisher of online curated content can invite suo motu action or action on a complaint and a notice for explanation and correction.