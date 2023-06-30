All panchayats to be UPI-enabled from Aug 15

New Delhi: All panchayats will mandatorily use digital payments for all development work and revenue collection from August 15, and will be declared UPI-enabled, the government has said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...