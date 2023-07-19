All-party meet: BJD, YSR, BRS pitch for women quota in legislatures

New Delhi, July 19
Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday pitched for parliamentary nod for women reservation in legislatures and also special category status for the state at an all-party meeting ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session from July 20.
Its Rajya Sabha leader Sasmit Patra told reporters that his party’s demand for the passage of women reservation bill received support from parties such as the YSR Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Left.
He said he also raised the issue of pending construction of over 7 lakh houses for the poor under a central government scheme and inclusion of ‘Ho’, ‘Mundari’ and ‘Bhumij’ in the 8th schedule of the Constitution to give them official status.
The government was represented at the meeting by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi among others.
