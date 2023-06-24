 All-party meeting: Congress demands immediate removal of Manipur CM, says peace not possible under him : The Tribune India

All-party meeting: Congress demands immediate removal of Manipur CM, says peace not possible under him

Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh,

All-party meeting: Congress demands immediate removal of Manipur CM, says peace not possible under him

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs an all-party meeting on violence in Manipur, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 24, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 24

The Congress on Saturday said peace in violence-hit Manipur is not possible under Chief Minister N Biren Singh and demanded that the prime minister replaces him immediately.

Presenting an eight-point charter of demands on behalf of the Congress at an all-party meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament building, former chief minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh said it was unfortunate that he was not allowed more time to put across his views towards the end of the meeting.

Singh, who represented the Congress, said the meeting should have been chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi “who has not said a single word on Manipur in the past 50 days”.

“This all-party meeting would have been better had it been chaired by the prime minister and held in Imphal. This would have sent a clear message to the people of Manipur that their pain and distress are also a matter of national anguish,” he said, while demanding that all rebel groups must be disarmed immediately without any compromise.

“The state government has failed miserably in providing effective governance when it is needed most. The chief minister himself has admitted publicly twice his failure to handle the situation and deal with the crisis. He has also asked for forgiveness of the people. The chief minister should be replaced immediately,” Singh said.

On whether the home minister presented a roadmap for peace in Manipur, he replied in the negative.

“The Congress and some other parties also demanded that an all-party delegation be sent to Manipur and we hope that the prime minister will hold a similar meeting after his return from abroad,” he said.

The request for a visit by an all-party delegation to Manipur was raised by most of the parties but the government remained non-committal, sources said.

Later, addressing a press conference, Singh along with Jairam Ramesh said the unity and territorial integrity of Manipur should not be compromised at any cost.

Grievances of each and every community must be heard and addressed sensitively, Ramesh said, adding that steps should be taken by the Centre to ensure availability of essential commodities by keeping the two national highways open and secure at all times 24 hours a day.

“A package of relief, rehabilitation, resettlement, and livelihood for the affected people must be prepared without delay. The relief package announced is grossly inadequate,” he told reporters.

Ramesh later tweeted, “The all-party meeting organised by the Home Minister today was just an eye-wash and a formality.” “As the principal Opposition party, our representative the senior most leader from Manipur, 3-time elected CM Okram Ibobi Singh, was not allowed to present his points representing the pain and anguish of the people of Manipur,” he said.

Singh was the only leader from Manipur in the all-party meeting today, Ramesh said, adding that “it is an insult not only to the former CM and the Congress party, but the people of Manipur, that their representative was not allowed to fully put forth his point of view.” Sharing the eight points presented at the meeting by Singh, he said, “Our demand is the immediate removal of the CM of Manipur, without which no progress can made towards peace and normalcy in Manipur.”

#Congress #Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

2
Diaspora

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

3
Delhi

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

4
World

Rebel Russian mercenaries claim control of major city, march towards Moscow; Putin vows to crush armed mutiny

5
Himachal

MeT predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal

6
Trending

Viral video: African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem, seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet

7
Punjab

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

8
Delhi

Body of 32-yr-old man recovered in Gurugram

9
Himachal

Kiratpur-Nerchowk highway to be ready by early next month

10
Himachal

66 PWD works to 1 contractor, most incomplete: Himachal Pradesh High Court takes erring staff to task

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Top News

Government holds all-party meet on Manipur

Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet

All efforts being made to restore peace in state on PM Modi'...

Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city

Rebel Russian mercenaries claim control of major city, march towards Moscow; Putin vows to crush armed mutiny

Wagner chief Prigozhin says his men are on a 'march for just...

Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi’s welcome

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

Modi landed in Cairo for the first bilateral by any Indian p...

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

290 goats perish, 50 sustain injuries in avalanche near Kugt...

‘Need to forget differences and move forward together’: Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre’s Delhi ordinance

‘Need to forget differences and move forward together’: Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre’s Delhi ordinance

AAP is yet to decide if it will attend Opposition parties’ n...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

Sikh Gurdwaras Ac: All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Man held for stalking woman on Mumbai-Chandigarh flight

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

Committee report on routes for 'mohalla' buses in Delhi after two months: Officials

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

Youth stabbed in northeast Delhi's Brijpuri

Portal to help update property data

BJP panel to raise objections

Jalandhar: BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 6 others booked for fraud

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Punjabi University: Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala