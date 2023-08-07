 All set for 28th 'no-confidence motion', no threat to Modi govt but voting patterns will be followed closely : The Tribune India

According to Lok Sabha business for August 8, Gogoi will move the motion—‘that this House expresses its want of confidence in the Council of Ministers’

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, August 7

The Opposition will move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. According to the list of business for August 8, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will move the motion—“That this House expresses its want of confidence in the Council of Ministers.” Reports suggest that the discussion may begin soon after the motion and continue during the next two days followed by voting. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the discussion.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 26 admitted the no-confidence motion against the Modi government on the Manipur issue. The motion was moved by Gogoi with the support of more than 50 opposition MPs. Under the rules, the Speaker has to list the motion for debate and voting within 10 days of admission.

NDA versus INDIA

Ahead of the crucial motion against the government, the Congress won a major perception battle with the Lok Sabha secretariat restoring Rahul Gandhi’s membership to the House. Gandhi, who had visited Manipur, is expected to open the debate when the motion is taken up for discussion on Tuesday.

This apart, the bottomline is that the motion brought by Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties will not hurt the Modi government as the BJP-led NDA has sufficient numbers to sail through the motion with ease. The half-way mark in the Lok Sabha is 272 while the BJP-led NDA has 331 MPs in the House. 

Of these, the BJP alone has 301 MPs at present, meaning that there is no threat to the Modi government. 

Those in favour of the motion include INDIA parties, including 51 MPs of the Congress, 24 of the DMK, 23 of the TMC, 16 of the JD(U) and others like Left Parties, AAP, NC, SP and those with allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Apart from them, there are some non-INDIA, non-NDA parties like nine MPs from Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s BRS (which is still listed as TRS on the Lok Sabha website), Andhra CM YS Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP (22) and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s BJD (12). It will be interesting to note how these parties go—vote with NDA, vote with INDIA parties or abstain from voting—on a sensitive issue like Manipur.  

Then there are also parties seemingly sympathetic to the BJP like Mayawati’s BSP (nine MPs), Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP (three MPs) and SAD (two MPs). 

There is no threat to the government but the voting pattern will also be followed closely     

PM's reply

Major opposition parties TMC, Left, NC, DMK and JD(U) are supporting the motion. 

While the opposition strategy is to corner the NDA on the sensitive Manipur issue ahead of the 2024 general election, given the sheer strength of the BJP, allies and friendly parties in the Lok Sabha it is almost certain that the no-confidence motion will fail the numbers test.

If a motion is passed, the government has to resign.

However, as opposition members say it is a matter of morality and making PM Modi speak on the issue on which his government has largely remained silent in Parliament. “We will win the battle of perception. The PM should speak on the crisis,” they say.

Though, according to BJP leaders, the government is ready to debate any issue, including the Manipur violence that started between the majority Meitei community (largely Hindus) and Kuki tribes (mostly Christian) early in May. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was ready to speak on the situation, the government has also been insisting.   

This is the second time PM Modi will face a no-confidence motion since coming to power in 2014.

What is a no-confidence motion

Under Lok Sabha procedures, a no-confidence motion to be adopted must have the backing of 50 members once the Speaker puts it up for a show of strength in the House.

Once there is support, the motion is admitted for debate.

Basically, the Parliamentary process allows the opposition to challenge the government’s majority and ability to govern. The no-confidence motion is then debated in the Lok Sabha. The motion is moved by the member who submitted it and the government responds. After the debate, the Lok Sabha votes on motion.

This will be the 28th no-confidence motion since Independence in the Lok Sabha.

The first no-confidence motion was moved against the Jawaharlal Nehru government in 1963 by Acharya JB Kripalani over the PM’s China policy after the 1962 war. Late PM Indira Gandhi faced the maximum, as many as 15, followed by late Lal Bahadur Shastri and late PV Narasimha Rao (three each). 

 

