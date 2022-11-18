All Supreme Court Benches to hear 10 matrimonial transfer and 10 bail pleas every day: CJI

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 18

In an attempt to reduce pendency, the Supreme Court Full Court on Friday decided that its 13 Benches will hear 10 matrimonial transfer petitions and 10 bail pleas every day.

"After having a Full Court (all judges) meeting we have decided that every Bench every day will take 10 transfer petitions. So we have 13 benches going on with the present strength. So we will be disposing of 130 cases per day and 650 per week. So at the end of five weeks, which we have before closing for winter vacations, all the transfer petitions will be over,” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced at the start of the day’s proceedings.

As on November 1, 2022, there were 69,781 cases pending in the top court.

During urgent mentioning of cases, the CJI said bail matters need to be given priority as they pertained to personal liberty.

"I have also directed that we will give priority to bail matters. So, 10 bail matters every day after 10 transfer petitions because it’s a matter of personal liberty. And 10 transfer petitions because those are family matters across all Benches. Then we will start the regular work," Justice Chandrachud said.

There were around 3,000 pending petitions pertaining to matrimonial cases where parties have sought transfer of cases to a place of their choice.

The CJI said he has decided to cut down the number of cases to be listed at the last moment in the supplementary list to lessen the burden on judges who were often forced to peruse case files till late night.

