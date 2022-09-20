All-women SIT to probe Chandigarh University video clip row

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Shimla, Sept 19

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday set up a three-member all-women special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations levelled by students of Chandigarh University that a hosteller had recorded objectionable videos of girl students in the common washroom.

Suspects in police custody.

The SIT has been formed under the supervision of ADGP (Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo and comprises SP (Counter-Intelligence), Ludhiana, Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, as in-charge, and DSP, Kharar, Rupinder Kaur, and DSP, AGTF, Deepika Singh, as its members.

7-day police remand for three suspects Three suspects remanded in seven-day police custody

A girl student, Sunny Mehta of Rohru and Rankaj Verma of Dhalli were held on Sunday

Forensic analysis of their mobile phones underway to trace deleted videos, if any

Cops also probing extortion angle and international calls made by suspects

“The team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared,” Yadav said, adding, “Investigations are going on at full pace.” The SIT will function under the supervision of Rupnagar Range DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SAS Nagar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni. Following assurances of a fair and transparent probe by the police, the students ended their protest around 1.30 am on Monday. The university has announced “non-teaching days” till September 24.

Chandigarh University students leave for their native places. Vicky

In Shimla, sources said Sunny Mehta (23), accused of sharing objectionable clips of girl students, worked at a bakery in Rohru. Sunny and the accused girl, who belonged to a business family in Rohru, were friends, they said, adding both were in touch with each other over the phone.

The role of Rankaj Verma (31), who was also taken in custody from Dhalli in the suburbs of Shimla, was yet to be ascertained. Verma hails from Sandhu area of Theog subdivision and works in a tour and travel agency.

The sources said the accused girl claimed to have sent the videos to Sunny, but showed the photograph of Rankaj when confronted by other students.

