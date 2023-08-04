Allahabad HC allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi, mosque panel moves Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 3

Hours after the Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, the Muslim side on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s order.

As Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who headed a five-judge Constitution Bench hearing petitions against the nullification of Article 370, concluded the day’s hearing, advocate Nizam Pasha mentioned the matter on behalf of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the mosque, and sought an urgent hearing.

“The Allahabad High Court has passed an order today. We have filed a service leave petition against the order. I have sent an email (seeking urgent hearing). Let them not proceed with the survey...," Pasha submitted.

“I will look at the email right away,” the CJI told Pasha.

The matter is expected to be taken up on Friday.

The Hindu side has already filed a caveat to pre-empt any ex-parte orders being passed by the top court.

Earlier in the day, the Allahabad High Court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s petition challenging a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey of the disputed complex to ascertain if the mosque was built on a pre-existing temple.

Terming the district court’s order as just and proper, the high court said no interference from it was warranted.

The Varanasi district court had on July 21 directed the ASI to conduct a “detailed scientific survey”, including excavations wherever necessary, to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was built on a pre-existing temple.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court stayed the ASI survey till 5 pm on July 26 to enable the committee to challenge the district court's order.

Dismissing the petition on Thursday, Allahabad HC Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker said there was no reason to not believe the ASI's assurance that the survey would not cause any damage to the structure.

The HC said no digging should be done at the mosque as part of the survey. The ‘wazu khana’, where a ‘shivling’ was reported to have been found and was claimed to be a fountain by the Muslim side, will not be part of the ASI survey in view of the top court’s order to protect it.

