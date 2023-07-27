Prayagraj (UP), July 27
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved till August 3 its order on a plea against the survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archeological Survey of India.
The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till then.
Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter in the afternoon session and reserved his verdict till August 3.
The high court was hearing a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.
The court heard the arguments from Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, and the Hindu side. Senior ASI officials were also present in the courtroom.
The high court on Wednesday said that it would take up the matter at 3:30 pm on Thursday, but Chief Justice Diwaker started hearing the case 15 minutes in advance and reserved its order before concluding the day’s proceedings at 5 pm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15
The bench was hearing the Centre’s application seeking the c...
Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex
The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till ...
Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned
Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned til...
PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins
PM said the opposition will be routed in the upcoming polls ...
PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite
CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true