Lucknow, August 3
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.
The Varanasi district court order was issued on July 21 and was challenged by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.
Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar had reserved its order on the committee's petition on July 27 after hearing the counsel for both parties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew to be relaxed from 10 am to 1pm
139 arrests made so far; 3 SITs headed by area DSPs are inve...
Allahabad High Court allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque
The Varanasi district court order was issued on July 21 and ...
Questions should be asked of govt, parties that rubber-stamped insidious forest bill: Jairam Ramesh
Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Forest (Conservation) Am...