Allahabad High Court ex-judge, wife booked in DA case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Feb 22

The CBI has registered a fresh FIR against Justice SN Shukla, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, and his wife Suchita Tiwari and a few others for their alleged involvement in a corruption case and amassing assets worth over Rs 2.54 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Premises raided Following the FIR, officials of the CBI searched Justice Shukla’s premises in Lucknow and Amethi and various documents relating to financial transactions were seized

According to the CBI FIR, a copy of which is with The Tribune, assets and wealth worth Rs 2,54,56,786 were amassed during his tenure as the judge of the Allahabad High Court from 2014 to 2019.

In the FIR, the CBI has alleged: “During the investigation of the case, sources informed that Justice Shukla, being a public servant in the capacity of Justice of the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench, had intentionally enriched himself illicitly and acquired assets by corrupt and illegal means in the name of Suchita Tiwari with whom Justice Shukla is residing (now his second wife, as stated by her in the court application filed in the CBl court in New Delhi regarding the release of articles) and Saideen (brother of Kesh Kumari, first wife of Justice Shukla) and others.”

This is the second corruption case against the former judge. The CBI had registered a corruption case on December 4, 2019, against Justice Shukla, the then sitting Allahabad High Court judge, along with Justice IM Quddusi, retired Chhattisgarh High Court judge, and four others for obtaining an order in favour of a Lucknow-based medical college allegedly in lieu of money.

As the Supreme Court’s in-house probe revealed gross misconduct on the part of Justice Shukla, the then Chief Justice of India, Justice Dipak Misra, had recommended his impeachment in 2018 but he wasn’t impeached even though Justice Misra’s successor Justice Ranjan Gogoi followed it up with the Central Government. Justice Shukla retired in July 2020.