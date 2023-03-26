Allahabad, Patna and Chhattisgarh HCs get new CJs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The High Courts of Allahabad, Patna and Chhattisgarh are all set to get new Chief Justices with the Centre clearing their appointments.

Justice Pritinker Diwaker of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed its Chief Justice, while Justice K Vinod Chandran of the Kerala High Court will be Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. Justice Chandran’s name was initially recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and later for appointment as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

Justice Ramesh Sinha of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to extend best wishes to the appointees.

Justice Diwaker’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium as then Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Rajesh Bindal was appointed judge of the apex court.

Justice Sinha’s name was recommended by the Collegium last month against the anticipated vacancy of the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, which fell vacant on March 10 following the retirement of Justice Arup Kumar Goswami.