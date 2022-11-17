Allegations against me are baseless, says Hemant Soren before leaving for ED office in mining lease case

PTI

Ranchi, November 17

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the allegations levelled against him in a mining lease case were baseless as he left for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi, where he is set to face questioning.

Addressing the media, the CM claimed that he was a victim of a conspiracy by the opposition.

"The agency should level allegations only after a detailed investigation," he said.

The ED summoned Soren at its regional office here for interrogation in a money-laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state of Rs 1,000 crore till now.

Soren told reporters, "If we calculate the yearly revenue from mines and minerals, it would not touch Rs 1,000 crore. I am going to the ED office and want to see how they arrived at the figure," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the ED office to avoid any untoward incident.