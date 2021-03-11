Alliance Air service connecting Delhi with Kullu and Chandigarh to start from Monday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

Budget airline Alliance Air will connect Kullu with Delhi and Chandigarh from August 15 with its new aircraft ATR 42-600.

The aircraft was added to Alliance Air fleet earlier this month.

Alliance Air’s latest ATR 42-600 aircraft will be the only aircraft of this type operating in Asia, a press release said.

It comes with a new avionics suite, new cabin design and new acoustic treatment to reduce the cabin sound.

The ATR 42-600 provides a much lower fuel burn compared to similar size regional jets and this would help in offering affordable fares. The aircraft is perfect for serving difficult, terrains including high altitude airports and short runways.

ATR 42-600 has only window and aisle seats, the press note said.