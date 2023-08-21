‘Alliance compulsions’: BJP on Congress releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

The BJP on Monday asked the ruling Congress in Karnataka why it succumbed to alliance pressures by releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“The Congress in Karnataka has released 10 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu under political compulsions of being part of the Ghamandia alliance,” senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar said today.

He cited data from the state to say that 50 farmers had died by suicide ever since the Congress assumed power in Karnataka and 16 districts besides 85 talukas had been declared drought affected.

“In these times of extreme agrarian distress, with farmers dying by suicide, the Congress gave in to political compulsions of alliance politics. It gave Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu without discussing the matter in an all party meeting. It has been a convention in the state to discuss the issue with all parties before taking such a call but this time Deputy CM DK Shivakumar acted unilaterally to please Congress ally, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu,” Chandrashekhar said.

He said the Congress was running an “MNC government” in the state, with ‘M’ representing misgovernance, ‘N’ representing no development and ‘C’ representing corruption.

Chandrashekhar cited Karnataka’s decision to scrap the National Education Policy which places a premium on skilling; contractor allegations of corrpution against the state government; and Shivakumar’s recent remarks that the state government would not be able to deliver development for a year, as other examples of misgovernance and corruption in the state.

