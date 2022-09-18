Amanatullah sent to 4-day ACB custody

PTI

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged corruption case, was sent to a 4-day Anti-Corruption Bureau's custody for questioning on Saturday. PTI

Dhankhar visits Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called on former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at former's residence. The Vice-President shared a video in which he could be seen interacting with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.