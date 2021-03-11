Amarnath Yatra: UAPA invoked against people, groups for spreading anti-national message

Srinagar, June 3
The Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday booked several unknown persons and groups including the Sikhs for Justice for allegedly disseminating “anti-national” messages ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said.
The pilgrimage is scheduled from June 30-August 11 this year after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It has been reliably learnt that some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice have been disseminating anti-national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups,” a police spokesman said.
He said they are disseminating secessionist messages and ideology, thereby questioning and disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.
“Besides, such activities are likely to cause disturbance of peace and public order in the UT of J&K,” he said.
An FIR has been registered on the basis of this information and for the purpose of identification of such groups and persons, he said, adding relevant sections under the UAPA and Indian Penal Section have been invoked.
An investigation is underway, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police