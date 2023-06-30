Amarnath Yatra: With many firsts, pilgrims leave Jammu for Valley base camps today

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 29

With the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims set to start their journey from Bhagwati Nagar camp in Jammu towards the two base camps in Kashmir on Friday, security forces and the administration of the UT are prepared with many firsts during the pilgrimage this year.

Helmets, lit-up tracks... Free-of-cost helmets

Fully illuminated tracks

Emergency helipads

Water supply from ROs on route installed by SASB

34 mountain rescue teams

Automatic weather station for early warnings

The yatra will officially begin on July 1 when thousands of pilgrims will start their trek towards the holy cave shrine from two base camps — Baltal and Pahalgam.

At least 15 pilgrims were killed when flash floods hit the area near the cave shrine last year and for this, the administration has set up emergency helipads at different locations.

The pilgrims will not be allowed to stay near the cave shrine and will have to return to the base camps after they pay obeisance. Only security forces and those managing community kitchens will be allowed to stay near the cave.