Amarnath Yatra: With many firsts, pilgrims leave Jammu for Valley base camps today

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, June 29
With the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims set to start their journey from Bhagwati Nagar camp in Jammu towards the two base camps in Kashmir on Friday, security forces and the administration of the UT are prepared with many firsts during the pilgrimage this year.
Helmets, lit-up tracks...
- Free-of-cost helmets
- Fully illuminated tracks
- Emergency helipads
- Water supply from ROs on route installed by SASB
- 34 mountain rescue teams
- Automatic weather station for early warnings
The yatra will officially begin on July 1 when thousands of pilgrims will start their trek towards the holy cave shrine from two base camps — Baltal and Pahalgam.
At least 15 pilgrims were killed when flash floods hit the area near the cave shrine last year and for this, the administration has set up emergency helipads at different locations.
The pilgrims will not be allowed to stay near the cave shrine and will have to return to the base camps after they pay obeisance. Only security forces and those managing community kitchens will be allowed to stay near the cave.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...