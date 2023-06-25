Amazon, Google to invest $25 bn in India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

Two top CEOs — at a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US last night — collectively promised $25 billion investment in the technology and fin-tech sector.

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, said, “We shared with the Prime Minister (Modi) that Google is investing $10 billion in India digitisation fund.”

Google is opening a global fin-tech operation centre in GIFT city Gujarat, said Pichai.

The Ministry of External Affairs said: “The Prime Minister invited Pichai to explore further avenues of collaboration in the domains of Artificial Intelligence (AI); fintech; cybersecurity products and services; as well as mobile device manufacturing in India.”

Prime Minister Modi and Pichai discussed collaboration between Google and academic institutions in India to promote R&D and skill development.

CEO of Amazon Andrew Jassy met the PM and said Amazon was interested in helping create more jobs, helping digitise more small and medium size businesses and helping more Indian companies and products get exported all around the world. “We have already invested $11 billion with an intention to invest another $15 billion,” Jassy said.

Modi also met president and CEO of Boeing, David L Calhoun, and discussed Boeing’s greater presence in the aviation sector in India, including in the domain of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft.

“The Prime Minister invited Boeing to invest in the space manufacturing sector in India,” the MEA said.