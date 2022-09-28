 Amid Ankita murder outrage, Dhami's 2nd visit to Delhi in 8 days sparks buzz : The Tribune India

Amid Ankita murder outrage, Dhami's 2nd visit to Delhi in 8 days sparks buzz

Amid Ankita murder outrage, Dhami's 2nd visit to Delhi in 8 days sparks buzz

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi. PTI

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, September 27

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in Delhi today, in his second visit in eight days, setting off speculation over possible political repercussions in the wake of revelations in the case of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, allegedly murdered by the son of a top BJP leader of the state.

In eye of storm

  • Dhami under fire for ordering demolition of Pulkit's resort, ‘key evidence lost’
  • Also facing flak over UKSSSC paper leak case, ‘irregularities’ in appointments
  • The CM, however, said he was to meet Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi

Though Dhami, before leaving for Delhi, said he was to meet Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for some projects in the state, the buzz is that he had been summoned for an audience with the “top party leaders”.

Sources said not only the BJP’s brass, but the party’s ideological fountainhead RSS was also unhappy with the handling of the Ankita case and the allegations of corruption against the government in a recruitment scam, which had led to widespread protests.

“The central leadership is concerned over the public anger and the resulting perception. The state has not witnessed such an undercurrent since the agitation for separation from Uttar Pradesh,” they said. The outrage over the Ankita murder, with former minister Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit being the main accused, could be the proverbial last straw, the sources said.

While Vinod Arya and his other son Ankit Arya have been expelled from the BJP, Dhami’s detractors are gunning for him. “Rivals have registered complaints against him with the central leadership, which is also aware of the allegations of corruption and favouritism in the recruitments and allocation of contracts,” they said.

The CM is also facing flak for ordering the demolition of Pulkit’s resort (where Ankita was working) and as a result “destroying key evidence in the case”. While questions are being raised why the resort was demolished in such a haste, police officials claim no evidence was lost.

On his part, Dhami has sought the establishment of a fast-track court for speedy justice in the Ankita case. Stating that the safety of “daughters” was the responsibility of the state government, Dhami said strict action had been taken even as Ankita’s mother claimed she was not shown the body before cremation.

As far as the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission recruitment exam leak case was concerned, 41 persons have been arrested so far. Being a border state, Uttarakhand was an important segment in the BJP’s political strategy, the reason why the party wanted the tempers to cool down, sources said, adding a post of Deputy CM could be created to accommodate rival factions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

2
Nation

'What was the hurry to conduct her last rites at night': Ankita Bhandari's mother now fears for her son's safety

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

4
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

5
Nation

Dhami in Delhi, second visit in past eight days, sparks off speculations amid public anger over shocking Ankita Bhandari murder

6
Nation

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

7
Punjab

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

8
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

9
Entertainment

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is 'really struggling' while sleeping…

10
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Don't Miss

View All
Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

Top News

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it

US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washing...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

EAM, Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

EAM S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

AAP puts minister Sarari on notice over ‘extortion’ clip

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

May be dropped if found guilty

Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote

Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote

Opposition MLAs walk out | House adjourned thrice | Session ...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Delhi Police blocks 23 Twitter accounts for showing child pornographic content

AAP, its leaders made “defamatory” statements against Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in reckless manner, HC directs taking down posts

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from jail

3 arrested with drug powder, poppy husk

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested