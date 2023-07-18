Amid cheetah deaths, MP shifts Chief Conservator

New Delhi, July 17
After the deaths of eight cheetahs, including three cubs, in five months, the Madhya Pradesh Government on Monday transferred JS ,Chauhan Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).
However, no reason for Chauhan’s removal has been cited by either the MP Government or the Union Environment Ministry.
Chauhan was posted at Kuno National Park where 20 translocated cheetahs were being kept. It was Chauhan who had said to keep all cheetahs at one place was very risky. He had also requested to shift some of the cheetahs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers