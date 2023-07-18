Amid cheetah deaths, MP shifts Chief Conservator

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

After the deaths of eight cheetahs, including three cubs, in five months, the Madhya Pradesh Government on Monday transferred JS ,Chauhan Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).

However, no reason for Chauhan’s removal has been cited by either the MP Government or the Union Environment Ministry.

Chauhan was posted at Kuno National Park where 20 translocated cheetahs were being kept. It was Chauhan who had said to keep all cheetahs at one place was very risky. He had also requested to shift some of the cheetahs.

