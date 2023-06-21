Amid heatwave, Centre sends teams to UP, Bihar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

With Uttar Pradesh and Bihar reporting nearly 96 deaths amid soaring temperatures, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday dispatched high-level five-member expert teams to both states to help state authorities.

Close to 100 deaths have been reported since Thursday last week with some doctors attributing the mortality to weather conditions aggravated by heatwaves in India’s two most-populous states.

Meanwhile, the IMD today said heatwave conditions would subside from UP, Bihar and Odisha starting Wednesday and would sustain only in few parts of Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha (Maharashtra).

While the UP Government has transferred the Ballia district hospital chief for attributing over 60 deaths to heatwave conditions and has opened its own investigation into the causes, the Centre has separately asked UP authorities for a report on the deaths.

Meanwhile, at a high-level review of the heatwave conditions today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed a team of experts from the ministry, Indian Council for Medical Research and India Meteorological Department (IMD) to visit Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and support public health response on heat-related illnesses.

Mandaviya has also asked ICMR to conduct research on how to minimise the effects of heatwaves on health, with specific short, medium and long-term action plans.

The minister said preventive measures were taken to address the health impact of heat wave conditions.