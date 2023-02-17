Amid poll, PM reaches out to tribals, opens Aadi Mahotsav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Amid the poll, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Aadi Mahotsav, a mega national tribal festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. He said the PM Visvakarma Yojna had been introduced for traditional craftsmen.

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, the PM said the leadership of the country was in the hands of a tribal woman, “who is making India proud at the highest office.” Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda was among those present at the event.