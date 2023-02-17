Amid poll, PM reaches out to tribals, opens Aadi Mahotsav

New Delhi: Amid the poll, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Aadi Mahotsav, a mega national tribal festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. He said the PM Visvakarma Yojna had been introduced for traditional craftsmen.
Mentions Murmu
The leadership of the country is in the hands of a tribal woman who is making India proud at the highest office. PM
Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, the PM said the leadership of the country was in the hands of a tribal woman, “who is making India proud at the highest office.” Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda was among those present at the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...