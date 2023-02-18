Amid spurious drugs row, govt calls controllers' meet on Feb 26

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

After three recent cases involving question marks on the quality of exported Indian drugs, the government has called a two-day brainstorming session of all state drug controllers to discuss ways of building trust on Indian products.

Children deaths Feb 2023: Chennai-based Global Health Care recalled artificial teardrops exported to US after US FDA flagged serious adverse events, including one death and several cases of vision loss

Dec 2022: 18 Uzbek children died after allegedly consuming contaminated cough syrups made by Noida-based Marion Biotech

Oct 2022: Nearly 70 Gambian children died of alleged potential contamination of cold and cough syrups made by Sonepat-based Maiden Pharma; WHO issued global alert

The meeting, to be chaired by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Hyderabad on February 26 and 27, comes in the wake Chennai-based Global Health Care recalling all consignments of artificial teardrops exported to the US, death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly on account of use of cold and cough syrups made by Noida-based Marion Biotech, and the death of more than 70 Gambian children due to potential contamination of cold and cough formulations manufactured by Sonepat-based Maiden Pharma.

Production at all three pharma firms remains halted. The brainstorming session, which the government is calling a ‘chintan shivir’, will hold discussions on five topics — building of trust and confidence on quality of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in domestic and export markets; effective enforcement at field level and ensuring quality, safety, efficacy till the last mile; adherence to Indian Pharmacopoeia standards and the role and responsibilities of regulators and industry; creation of a unified platform for all regulatory activities; and capacity building at the level of states.

The session, to be attended by national drug regulators, all state drug controllers and top stakeholders in the sector, may also discuss possible changes to the existing laws to enforce last mile enforcement of drug regulations necessary for quality maintenance.

At present, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, has tasks of the central and state drug controllers cut out. “Challenges to drug law enforcement will be identified and discussions will be held on ways to address them,” said a Health Ministry official.