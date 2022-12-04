 Amid stand-off over judicial appointments, pendency witnesses phenomenal rise : The Tribune India

Amid stand-off over judicial appointments, pendency witnesses phenomenal rise

As on December 4, seven out of total 34 posts of judges were vacant in the Supreme Court where 69,598 cases awaited adjudication

Amid stand-off over judicial appointments, pendency witnesses phenomenal rise

Photo for representation. — iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 4

As the Government and the Judiciary indulged in a slugfest over appointments to the higher judiciary, seven posts of judges in the Supreme Court and 336 in various high courts remained vacant even as pendency of cases witnessed a phenomenal increase.

As on December 4, 2022, seven out of the total 34 posts of judges were vacant in the Supreme Court where 69,598 cases awaited adjudication. While the Government was sitting over the Collegium’s recommendation to elevate Bombay High Court chief Justice Dipankar Datta as a judge of the Supreme Court, there were no recommendations made for the rest of the six vacancies in the top court.

Similarly, judicial vacancies in 25 high courts (as on October 1, 2022) were reported to be 336 against the sanctioned strength of 1108 judges. While the Government returned the names of 20 candidates recommended for appointment to various high courts last month, the Collegium has not been able to send names for most of the current vacancies and all those likely to arise in the next few months.

According to data (last updated on July 4, 2022) displayed on National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), 46,13,383 cases (3317197 civil and 1296186 criminal) were pending in 25 high courts. NJDG data showed that 34,53,972 cases (74.87%) pending in high courts were more than one-year-old while 1,38,094 cases were 20 to 30 year-old and 51.925 cases more than 30-year-old.

Expressing anguish over the Centre not clearing the Collegium’s recommendations for judicial appointments, the Supreme Court had last month requested Attorney General R Venkataramani to ensure the government followed the law and expedited the process to fill judicial vacancies.

Earlier, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said, “Never say that the Government is sitting on files. Don’t send files to the Government then… you (Collegium) appoint yourself, you run the show.”

Taking exception to the Law Minister’s statement, a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had said, “Names are not being cleared. How can the system work?... It appears that the government is unhappy that the NJAC (National Judicial Appointments Commission Act) did not pass constitutional muster... Can that be the reason not to clear the names for so long.”

Last week, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar raised questions over undoing of the NJAC Act and the 99th constitutional amendment and wondered if a constitutional amendment unanimously passed by Parliament reflecting the will of the people can be undone by the Supreme Court. Noting that Article 145(3) said interpretation of the Constitution could be done when a substantial question of law was involved, he said nowhere, it suggested a provision can be run down.

Supreme Court Bar Association President and senior advocate Vikas Singh, who has been very vocal on the issue of judicial appointments, said the issue needed to be considered afresh. “If the Collegium system has to survive, it has to reinvest itself. Otherwise, the Government should immediately bring in a law to regulate the Collegium system by statutorily introducing transparency in its functioning because they can’t bring back the NJAC (National Judicial Appointments Commission) which has already been struck down by the Supreme Court,” Singh told The Tribune.

As the stand-off continues, all eyes are on the Supreme Court which would take up December 8 a petition filed by the Advocates’ Association Bengaluru alleging “wilful disobedience” of the time frame laid down to facilitate timely appointment of judges.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

2
Punjab

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

3
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

4
Haryana

Expressway project may disrupt Faridabad traffic for four days

5
Punjab

Power woes to end in Punjab as Jharkhand coal mine begins operations after 7 years

6
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh blames 'sarkar ki nalayaki' for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, prays the late singer gets justice

7
Nation

Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur, video of ceremony goes viral

8
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

9
Nation

NIA to court: Terrorist Rinda still absconding

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Don't Miss

View All
In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Top News

Air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

National capital's 24-hour average air quality index recorde...

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

The counting of votes will take place on December 7

French President Macron trusts ‘friend’ Narendra Modi to bring both nations together to build peace and sustainable world

French President Macron trusts ‘friend’ Narendra Modi to bring both nations together to build peace and sustainable world

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain offers full support to Ind...

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

Spent around 45 minutes with his mother before leaving for t...

Iran protesters call for strike; prosecutor says morality police shut down, interior ministry silent on issue

Iran protesters call for strike; prosecutor says morality police shut down, interior ministry silent on issue

Protesters call for economic boycott from Monday to Wednesda...


Cities

View All

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Imperative for India to monitor Pakistan's aberrant nature: Lt Gen Davar (retd) at Military lit fest

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

Grewal upset at exclusion of loyal workers

Kapurthala police bust interstate gang of robbers with arrest of 5

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

Dist logs lowest farm fires in 3 years as kharif season ends

Mobile repair shop owner held with 22 phones

23 file nomination papers for DBA poll

District sees no fresh Covid case

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs