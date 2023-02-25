Amid Ukraine war, panel reviews India's readiness

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

The parliamentary standing committee on defence met over three days to discuss and review India's defence preparedness in the wake of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, which entered the second year today, and India’s hostile neighbourhood.

The committee met on February 20, 22 and today with the Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Chiefs of all three services and all secretaries in the Defence Ministry briefing members on critical aspects related to India's defence needs and preparedness.

The meeting, primarily held to assess the quantum of the defence budget in relation to national defence requirements, concluded today.

The panel met for more than 15 hours over three days. A source said that the meeting of the standing committee on defence was held on three days, including today, where "India's defence preparedness

was reviewed and discussed in the light of

the present global geo-political and security scenario vis-a-vis the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, instability in neighbouring

Pakistan, which is on the verge of a loan default, and tensions in the South China Sea, specially in relation to Taiwan and India’s hostile borders".

The review, sources said, discussed every minute detail of the proposed defence budget allocations for 2023-23 along with budget heads.

Detailed discussions also took place on defence procurement, pensions, welfare of ex-servicemen and war widows, and health scheme for ex-servicemen.