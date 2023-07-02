Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

Amid the ongoing build-up on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the government on Saturday said the monsoon session of Parliament would be held from July 20 to August 11.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the session would have 17 sittings over a period of 23 days. “Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the 17 sittings,” he tweeted.

Sources said part of the session was likely to be held in the old building and part in the new building, which is undergoing final touches, with security issues being resolved and firmed up.

Trial runs for conducting proceedings in the new Parliament are underway.

The session is expected to be stormy in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strongest-ever Uniform Civil Code pitch followed by sharp reactions from the Congress-led opposition, which has accused the government of attempting to polarise the electorate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the only Opposition party to have backed the Uniform Civil Code in principle while seeking wider consensus.

Importantly, AAP is set to lead the anti-Centre offensive in the upcoming session on the issue of the recent ordinance, which seeks to establish an authority for the transfer and postings of Group A officers in the national capital.

Delhi’s ruling AAP has challenged the ordinance as unconstitutional in the apex court and has garnered wide support across the Opposition camp except from the Congress, which has said it would take a call on the support (or otherwise) to the ordinance when the matter gets listed in the session.

