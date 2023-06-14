Amit Shah announces 3 disaster management plans

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah announced three major disaster management schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore with an aim to modernising fire services, flood mitigation and preventing landslides. TNS
2 AI pilots grounded for allowing friend in cockpit
Mumbai: The DGCA has grounded two Tata Group-owned Air India pilots for an incident in which one of the pilots allowed a female friend inside the cockpit during a domestic flight recently. PTI
Two girls from Punjab among NEET UG toppers
New Delhi: Two Punjab girls figured in all-India merit list of NEET UG 2023, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Pranjal Aggarwal bagged fourth position and Ashika Aggarwal 11th.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt
Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...
All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine
India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy