Amit Shah announces 3 disaster management plans

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah announced three major disaster management schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore with an aim to modernising fire services, flood mitigation and preventing landslides. TNS

2 AI pilots grounded for allowing friend in cockpit

Mumbai: The DGCA has grounded two Tata Group-owned Air India pilots for an incident in which one of the pilots allowed a female friend inside the cockpit during a domestic flight recently. PTI

Two girls from Punjab among NEET UG toppers

New Delhi: Two Punjab girls figured in all-India merit list of NEET UG 2023, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Pranjal Aggarwal bagged fourth position and Ashika Aggarwal 11th.