Amit Shah appeals to Apna Dal to ensure PM Modi’s return

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today urged the workers of the Apna Dal, an ally of his party, to help the NDA win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and pave the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power at the Centre for the third straight term in 2024. He said the BJP and the Apna Dal had fought and won four elections together.

Addressing a gathering on ‘Jan Swabhiman Divas’ in Lucknow to mark the 74th birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Sone Lal Patel, Shah said the BJP and its ally had come together to free Uttar Pradesh of disruptive political forces, such as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP).

Shah said Patel dedicated his life for the welfare of the Dalits, tribals and the backward sections of society.

Heaping praise on Anupriya Patel, the daughter of the party founder, Shah said she was treading in her father’s footsteps.

Lauding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah said, “The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath has improved under the present government in the state. The state has also received bulk investment proposals. Our government is sincerely implementing welfare schemes of the central government for the poor.”