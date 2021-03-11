PMO calls meeting of top secretaries on Monday on heat wave threat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The PMO has called a meeting of Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, and Secretaries, Power, Coal and Agriculture, on the heat wave threat.

IMD chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra will make a presentation on the heat wave threat.

Earlier, with power crisis worsening in large parts of India due to the persisting heat wave across northwest and central India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting at his residence to discuss coal stock positions, shortages and transport challenges.

Power minister RK Singh, Coal minister Pralhad Joshi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the meeting.

The meeting comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the dwindling coal reserves at thermal power plants of the capital, and Haryana CM ML Khattar met RK Singh urging allocation of extra power.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also met Shah and the power minister saying soon extra power would be allocated to the state and rakes to transport coal would be increased by the railways.

The NTPC recently said imported coal supplies were in the pipeline.