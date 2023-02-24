Amit Shah: Dynastic parties can’t work for Karnataka’s growth

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed a rally in the politically crucial Ballari district, attacking the Congress and the JD-S as “dynastic parties that can never work for the welfare of Karnataka”.

He said, “Every vote given to the JD-S will go to the Congress and vice-versa. And every vote to the Congress will make Karnataka the ATM of Delhi.”

Shah said the Modi-led BJP government had banned the Popular Front of India for its “anti-national” activities. “The previous Congress-led government had withdrawn lakhs of cases against PFI cadres. We are committed to the safety and security of the country whereas the Congress is out to divide India,” Shah alleged.

Claiming that the BJP would get a majority in the state on the plank of all-round development boosted by the double-engine government, Shah said Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and state chief DK Shivakumar were fighting for the CM’s post. “There are many other claimants to the post in the Congress which can never do any good to the state,” he added.