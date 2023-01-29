Amit Shah lays stone of forensic science University

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the government’s move to make forensic evidence mandatory for offences punishable with more than six years of imprisonment would require more than 50,000 forensic experts in the country and the work was in progress to achieve the target.

Speaking after laying the foundation of an off-campus facility of National Forensic Sciences University in Dharwad, Karnataka, Shah said the work was in progress to train young aspirants in forensic sciences. He also noted that the country would have the largest number of forensic science experts in five years.

The minister stressed the need to integrate the criminal justice system with forensic science-based probe, which would increase conviction rate leading to improvement in the law and order situation in the country.

The Home Minister noted the crime world was changing at a fast pace and criminals had outpaced the police.

“Unless the police are two steps ahead of the criminals, prevention of crime is impossible. If police have to be two steps ahead, we have to increase the conviction rate. Unless the basis of the investigation is not scientific, we will not be able to punish the culprits in court,” he added.

