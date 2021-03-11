Amit Shah praises Planning Commission, says India's development would have been derailed in its absence

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 7

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday praised the contributions of the now disbanded Planning Commission in India's development journey saying one cannot imagine what would have happened had such institutions not been there. Shah said India's development would have been derailed in the absence of the Plan panel.

The home minister was speaking at the launch of India's first National Tribal Research Institute and dwelling on the importance of institution building in national progress.

"Whenever there is a new start, we feel it's a routine but today there are many such institutions about which when we look back 50 years we feel what would have happened had these institutions not been there. The Planning Commission would have been set up for planned development. When we compare the contributions of the Planning Commission and NITI Aayog in India's development we realize had the Planning Commission not been there the wagon of India's development would have been derailed and gone on another track. We were able to bear sweet fruits of research-based development through the Planning Commission," said Shah.

He said when someone would have set up BHEL, they would have thought of it at that time as a simple power equipment manufacturing firm.

"But today when we analyse after 65 years, we find that 51 pc power companies in the country use equipment manufactured by BHEL. So had BHEL not been there what would have happened. When LIC was formed one would have seen it as a normal insurance firm. Today we see LIC has contributed hugely to social security of middle and lower middle class society. So we realise how big a plan LIC was. Similarly, today we are opening an institute for research on tribal affairs. Its contribution will be known after 50 years," Shah said terming the day as a milestone in India's journey towards tribal welfare.

The Planning Commission was disbanded in 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP to power at the Centre. NITI Aayog replaced it.