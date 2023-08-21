Amit Shah releases report card of MP Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today lamented that “dynastic politics is poison” and said under this system, the control over a party and the government led by it remained in the hands of one family alone.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal after releasing the Madhya Pradesh Government’s ‘report card’ from 2003-2023, Amit Shah also highlighted that the Congress, DMK and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have been indulging in dynastic politics.

Shah said the BJP government in these years successfully removed the BIMARU (laggard) category tag from the state, which, according to him, was a legacy of the Congress regime. The Assembly elections in MP are due this year-end.

