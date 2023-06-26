Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in view of the flood situation and assured him of all possible help.

During the telephonic conversation, Shah also said “the Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times”. Sarma informed the Union Home Minister that the flood situation in the state was “under control and he had been “constantly monitoring the developments”.

“Due to heavy rain, people in parts of Assam are facing flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Himanta Biswa and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby,” Shah said in a tweet.

Talking to mediapersons in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said, “I’ve told the Home Minister that as of now, the situation is under control and he has been constantly monitoring the situation.” The condition in Assam remained grim on Sunday, with over four lakh people hit by the deluge across nine districts, even though water levels started receding, an official said. Three persons have lost their lives in this year’s first wave of deluge in different parts of the state, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said in a statement. “Nearly 2.22 lakh people have been affected in Bajali district, followed by 1.04 lakh in Barpeta, 40,668 in Nalbari, 22,060 in Lakhimpur, 8,493 in Darrang and 4,750 in Goalpara district,” the ASDMA said. As many as, 1118 villages under 42 revenue circles in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur districts have been affected by the floods.