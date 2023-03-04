Amit Shah tears into dynastic politics ‘pursued’ by Congress, JD(S)

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress and JD(S), Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today dubbed them “dynastic parties that are number one in corruption and keep their family's interests on top”.

Stepping up BJP’s campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, Shah also accused the Congress of “insulting” its veterans and said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on his birthday “is something which all political parties should learn from on how to treat their senior leaders”.

Shah addressed two public meetings as part of BJP’s “Vijay Sankalpa Yatra” ahead of the polls due by May at the district headquarters town of Bidar and Devanahalli near Bengaluru.

“You have to decide whether you want to vote for FDI-friendly BJP, or Congress and JD(S), which are number one in corruption,” he said, further noting, “Do you want the BJP, which made Karnataka number one in aviation and space, or Congress and JD(S), which keep their family interest at the top spot?”