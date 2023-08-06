 Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

On August 3, the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of Opposition alliance

Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

Home Minister Amit Shah. ANI



ANI

New Delhi, August 6

Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Earlier on August 3, the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after a Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha.

In his reply to the debate in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that opposition parties did not take part in the debate on any bill passed in the House and kept protesting on their demands over the debate on the Manipur situation.

Pointing towards the opposition benches, he asked what has changed that they were taking part in the bill concerning Delhi.

The opposition’s priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi...,” Amit Shah said.

#Amit Shah #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Dhaba torched in Gurugram area

2
Punjab

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held

3
Haryana

Nuh violence: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge

4
Himachal

Teenager assaulted, paraded naked in Rohru; 8 arrested

5
Punjab

HC quashes notification splitting posts of patwari as junior, senior

6
Amritsar

In Amritsar for promo, Sunny Deol keeps Gurdaspur waiting

7
Nation

PM Modi's 'Quit India' reference to target opposition as he launches mega railway station revamp

8
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

9
Diaspora

Indian authorities offer to fly home 'depressed' woman student from Hyderabad

10
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

Don't Miss

View All
No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Top News

Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

On August 3, the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vot...

Manipur issue: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh government

Manipur violence: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh government

No impact on stability of government, as BJP has 37 MLAs in ...

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 was inserted in lunar orbit on Saturday

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

PM Modi's 'Quit India' reference to target opposition as he launches mega railway station revamp

Accuses the opposition of playing 'negative politics'

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 held

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held

These modules were actively involved in trans-border and int...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Victims lost Rs 5.5 crore in over 200 online fraud cases in three years

Cops identify properties of drug smuggler Gurlal Singh

SGPC to observe 150 yrs of 'Singh Sabha Lehar'

In Amritsar for promo, Sunny Deol keeps Gurdaspur waiting

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Monsoon dispels fears of Sukhna Lake running dry

Thief active in southern sectors held

Get biodegradable products at one-stop shop in Chandigarh soon

Environment committee for strict enforcement of plastic ban in mandis

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

After visit, Karnataka minister says mohalla clinics overhyped; AAP hits back

2020 Delhi riots: Court to hear arguments on day-to-day basis

President opens 2-day ‘Festival of Libraries’

SC sets aside NGT order on Najafgarh lake rejuvenation

13 illegal structures razed

13 illegal structures razed

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Minister lays stones of development projects worth Rs 76L

Need for thorough probe in NDPS cases: Police chief

Three arrested with 3-quintal poppy husk

Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at Rs 17.6 cr

Residents suffer as no relief from overflowing sewers

Under-construction parking lot wall collapses, 2 injured

MP youth supplying weapons to Bambiha gang held with 8 guns

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Security up in Patiala ahead of Independence Day

UGC nod to MA English programme of open varsity

Village gets Rs 5 lakh for playground

Sirhind railway stn to be upgraded